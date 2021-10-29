Volvo Cars Dundee to move to nearby multi-million-pound site on estate

Volvo Cars Dundee is heading to a new multi-million-pound home half a mile away on the same estate.

The John Clark Motor Group-owned showroom is upping sticks from Macadam Place, pictured, and moving to Rutherford Road on the Dryburgh Industrial Estate.

It is due to open later this year, and the retailer said it would allow it to accommodate Volvo’s growing range of EVs, including the XC40 and plug-in hybrids, as well as offer a more premium and modern environment.

Sales, servicing, MOT tests and repairs will all be available, with the new-look showroom featuring Volvo’s signature lounge area, boasting Scandinavian furniture, free wi-fi plus Swedish cakes and coffee.

Volvo Selekt Approved Used models will be on display as well.

Bryan Muir, head of business at John Clark Motor Group Volvo Cars Dundee, said: ‘We are delighted to see our new home take shape at Dryburgh Industrial Estate.

‘The team have been excitedly driving past each week to see the rapid progress being made and can’t wait to get their hands on the keys!

‘With the phasing out of petrol and diesel cars in the coming years, our new state-of-the-art facility will ensure we are ready for the future, with a range of plug-in hybrid models to choose from – plus the popular pure-electric XC40 – alongside a selection of petrol and diesel cars.

‘This is a really exciting time for the business as we begin to see consumer confidence rise again whilst we all continue to navigate through this new normal.

‘We cannot wait to welcome customers to our new home for all their Volvo requirements and, crucially, a pleasant and personalised experience with our expert team.’