Volvo dealership awarded compensation after man admits stealing fuel from car

A Volvo dealership has been awarded compensation after a thief admitted to stealing petrol from one of its vehicles.

Richard Ingram, 44, took £120 worth of fuel from a car at Volvo Canal Road in Bradford without the knowledge of anyone at the dealership.

The local resident arrived at the showroom armed with tools that he intended to use as part of his dastardly plan to steal the fuel.

He then proceeded to drain the tank of one of the cars parked on the forecourt, before leaving the scene.

This offence took on July 2 and Ingram subsequently admitted one charge of going equipped for theft – not motor vehicle.

Appearing at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates’ Court, he was ordered to pay a total of £200 in compensation.

He was also charged with a single count of theft from a motor vehicle, which he pleaded guilty to during the same hearing.

Magistrates handed the defendant a community order for both offences, the Telegraph and Argus reports.

As part of conditions attached to his sentence, Ingram has been slapped with a curfew for the next six weeks and ordered to wear an electronic tag.