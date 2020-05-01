Volvo has upgraded its online sales platform and introduced a new contactless home delivery service for car buyers.

Billed as a ‘stay at home’ buying experience by the brand, a new live chat function has been added to Volvo’s website with new and used cars available for home delivery.

Volvo already had an online sales function on its website ahead of the coronavirus crisis, however these changes have been designed to get its dealers back to work as soon as it can.

The home delivery moves come just a week after the government confirmed to Car Dealer Magazine that it is happy for dealers to sell online and deliver to buyers’ homes during the lockdown.

Kristian Elvefors, managing director of Volvo Car UK, said: ‘At Volvo, everything we do starts with safety.

‘While we are here for all of our customers and their varying requirements – whether buying a car online or keeping their existing vehicle running – we want to reassure them that they can interact with us safely at every step.’

Mitsubishi has also announced a similar scheme allowing customers to buy online and will deliver those cars free of charge to customers. Trade-ins, finance and accessories can all be ordered on its website too.