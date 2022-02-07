Volvo launches new online portal to sell used cars directly to customers

Volvo Car UK has introduced a new platform that will see the Swedish firm sell approved used cars directly to online customers.

Volvo Cars Selekt Direct will see the manufacturer takes sales into its own hands by selling stock that would otherwise be destined for its franchised dealer network.

Consumers will be able to access the service 24 hours a day using a computer, tablet or smartphone.

Volvo says the scheme has been thought up in order to provide ‘end-to-end service that is both convenient and secure’.

Bosses have described the innovation as ‘ground-breaking’ and gives customer’s greater access to products and services.

However, the news is unlikely to please the franchised dealer network, which is currently being given an updated corporate identity.

Volvo has also announced plans to sell all its new electric models online and for the majority of its UK retail sales to be online by 2025.

Elsewhere, Volvo’s global new car sales are expected to be through online transactions by 2030.

Kristian Elvefors, Volvo Car UK managing director, said: ‘In designing Volvo Cars Selekt Direct, we have focused firmly on the needs of consumers, personalising the service so it works in the way that’s right for them.

‘That means not just the convenience of direct online access, but also peace of mind that the process is secure, robust and delivers a premium experience that fully reflects the qualities of our brand.

‘With Volvo Cars Selekt Direct, we are improving our service to consumers and developing a blueprint for our transition to online sales. Strategically, our retail partners will remain central to our business in providing full aftersales support, including servicing, maintenance and repairs.’

All cars available through the scheme benefit from rigorous preparation, with more than 150 separate checks before being offered for sale.

Each car comes with 12 months’ Volvo roadside assistance, cover for its next MoT test and the quality guarantee of a comprehensive Volvo Selekt warranty.

Volvo Cars Selekt Direct customers can exchange their car within 30 days or 1,500 miles if they are not happy with their purchase for any reason.

The service includes UK nationwide delivery on all cars. Volvo’s UK retailer network will provide all subsequent servicing, maintenance and repair services.