Volvo reveals its next-generation EV vision with the Concept Recharge

Volvo has unveiled a new concept car to highlight what the next generation of its EVs will be like.

Its Concept Recharge hints at the electric successor to the XC90 SUV, since it’ll be the Swedish manufacturer’s first EV to have a bespoke platform.

Volvo currently has two electric vehicles available – the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge – although they’re adapted from the same platforms as its combustion-engined models.

In the future, Volvo’s EVs will have their own platform, and since EV powertrains are much more compact than traditional engines, designers can expand the space inside and optimise exterior aerodynamics.

One key advantage is a flat floor, achieved by putting the batteries low beneath the car. That also means the wheelbase can be extended, increasing the interior space even more.

To make the most of this, Volvo has fitted a large storage area between the front seats of the concept.

The Concept Recharge’s seats have also been repositioned, allowing the roof profile to be aerodynamically optimised. Meanwhile, the bonnet has been lowered to keep the same high driving view that SUV buyers enjoy.

The interior also boasts a 15-inch touchscreen in the dashboard centre that will carry Volvo’s’s next-generation infotainment systems.

Since there isn’t an engine, the need for cooling is reduced, so the front grille has been replaced with a new shield design.

Robin Page, head of design at Volvo Cars, said: ‘Our Concept Recharge represents a manifesto for the all-electric future of Volvo Cars, as well as a new type of vehicle.

‘It displays new and modern proportions that go hand in hand with increased versatility and shows what technology can enable in terms of design.’