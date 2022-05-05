Volvo to showcase electric vehicle range to customers at new North London studio

Volvo has opened a new North London studio in order to showcase its range of electric vehicles to consumers.

The studio, located in Brent Cross Shopping Centre, will operate for an initial 12 month period to offer buyers a closer look at Volvo’s EVs.

The site is hosted by the firm’s retail partner, Endevour Automotive and has been opened ahead of Volvo going all-electric by 2030.

Bosses say the studio is the first of its kind in the UK after a successful launch of the concept in the Netherlands.

The space is designed to be open and welcoming, and has a Scandinavian look in line with Volvo’s style principles.

Volvo’s range of Recharge battery electric models will take centre stage, including the new C40 Recharge and the XC40 Recharge.

To help people choose the right purchase method, as well as the car that meets their needs, comprehensive information is available on the Care by Volvo subscription options.

These are designed for convenience and peace of mind, with all-inclusive monthly payments to cover use of the car, servicing, wear and tear maintenance, road tax and, if desired, insurance.

The Studio is also offering test drives and accepting customer orders for new cars, with order fulfilment and handovers managed by Volvo Cars North London.

Kristian Elvefors, Volvo Car UK Managing Director, said: ‘The Volvo Studio is a super initiative that brings the technology, style and desirability offered by our range of new electric cars to a wider audience, working together with Endeavour Automotive, our respected retail partner.’

The news comes amid growing concern among dealers that Volvo is looking to bypass its existing dealer network and deal directly with customers.

The firm recently invested in Carwow and launched its own online portal to sell used cars earlier in the year.

John Caney, Endeavour Automotive Chief Executive, added: ‘The Studio is a perfect environment for introducing people to Volvo’s exciting electrification plans and to see its latest models.

‘Our expert team will be on hand to help people to feel confident and informed about making the right decision when it comes to choosing an electric car.’