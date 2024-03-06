Warranty Solutions Group signs exclusive deal with Car Gods to help boost dealer profits

Warranty Solutions Group has signed an exclusive deal with premium vehicle detailing brand Car Gods.

The partnership aims to provide car dealers with the best paintwork and interior protection products available, with WSG saying Car Gods is the answer to boosting dealer profits in this crucial area.

Among the Car Gods range are its Holy Water Secret Shield, Arctic Storm snow foam, Carnauba and ceramic hard waxes plus clay bars for the final finishing touches.

Each application is guaranteed for as long as the customer owns the vehicle, and they receive an aftercare kit that has six superior products and accessories to maintain the showroom finish.

WSG group director Steph Newbery said: ‘WSG has exclusive rights to offer the Car Gods products to dealerships in the UK and we are extremely excited to bring this luxurious range to market.

‘The feedback from our dealer network has been outstanding and initial orders have surpassed our expectations.

‘The Car Gods offering represents a substantial profit opportunity to replace the profit lost from Gap sales, after the FCA withdrew these products from the market.

‘The point-of-sale materials for dealers’ showrooms and online channels will elevate their businesses too, whilst providing a compelling and exciting customer proposition.

‘Dealers can enjoy even larger profits if they package paint protection with other add-on products, such as longer-term warranties and MOT cover.

‘This will also optimise customer retention and loyalty to their businesses, especially if they have a workshop facility to carry out the necessary warranty repairs and maintenance work.’

Tracey Bolger, group marketing director of Car Gods, said: ‘We are excited to celebrate the alliance between Car Gods and Warranty Solutions Group to shield customers’ cherished vehicles with unparalleled excellence.

‘Car Gods is committed to developing new and innovative protection products, proudly formulated and produced in the north-west of England.’

Car Gods is the premium brand of Tetrosyl – the largest manufacturer and supplier of car care products in Europe. Other brands in the Tetrosyl portfolio include CarPlan, Carlube, Nitrox and T-CUT.

WSG was formed in March 2021 and is the parent company of MotorGuard Warranties, Freedom Warranty, Freedom Warranties and Warranty Professionals.