Warrantywise launches new partner programme aimed at increasing dealership profits

There’s one major reason to register for Activate & Accelerate… and that’s to make your business grow.

With more than 22 years of experience as an independent warranty provider, Warrantywise offers a market-leading used car warranty product that drives additional revenue for dealerships and provides peace of mind for their customers.

Market conditions have proved challenging for dealerships over the past few years and it’s clear that the way dealerships trade has changed.

There is a strong demand for support in the form of reliable products and tools that can be used to boost bottom-line profit, and this is where Activate & Accelerate comes in.

The fundamentals of a profitable partner programme in today’s climate

The way that the market is heading, dealerships need a flexible programme and a product that they can trust.

Activate & Accelerate focuses firmly on forging sustainable partnerships with dealerships that share the same vision and values. Crucial to this is operating with trust, transparency and integrity at all times.

Underpinning the programme is a robust structure that objectively recognises, rewards and supports partners for their commitment to proactively driving warranty sales, raising industry standards and achieving a strong competitive advantage.

Invested in your success, Warrantywise’s experienced partner team is on hand to help guide your warranty business development. With dedicated account managers and access to support, they’re fully tuned in with your needs.

Activate & Accelerate your business

Instead of only focusing on sales, the unique programme focuses on the essential service and support required.

Activate your business by registering for the programme and begin to accelerate growth. Here are just some of the key benefits you will receive as standard:

A market-leading used car warranty product that you can be confident in

Dedicated key account managers

Refreshing business development advice and guidance

Flexible service offerings to meet your business needs

Dedicated warranty training

Access to an online portal where everything can be managed

Sales and marketing toolkits

Warranties create an additional revenue stream

Rob Burdis, sales manager at RW Cars, played a key role in selecting the company’s first – and exclusive – warranty provider.

In the short term, warranties would generate an additional income stream to support its shift to premium car brands. In the long term, RW Cars recognised the role warranties would play in achieving its wider objectives.

He explained how he knew exactly what the company needed when looking for a warranty provider.

‘While warranties were new to RW Cars, they weren’t new to me. I knew exactly what we needed, and that was a company that would work with us to find solutions.

‘I’d also experienced the frustrations of being held in a call centre queue trying to resolve repair queries and never getting to speak to the same person twice.

‘We didn’t need a faceless warranty provider. We needed a personal service from a partner we could trust.’

Finding that these exact criteria matched with Warrantywise’s offering, RW Cars joined the Warrantywise network and has never looked back.

