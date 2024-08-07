Log in
Waylands poaches Vicky Hart from Hendy to make her group marketing and digital sales chief

  • Vicky Hart takes charge of Waylands’ digital sales and marketing operations
  • She has jumped ship from Hendy Group
  • Waylands founder says she’ll be ‘pivotal’ to its future success

Time 9:17 am, August 7, 2024

Waylands Automotive has made Vicky Hart its head of marketing and digital sales for the group.

She has joined the family-run-and-owned motor retail outfit from Hendy Group, where she was its marketing head.

It sees her assume responsibility for Waylands’ marketing and digital sales operations.

Hart, who has more than a decade of automotive industry experience, said: ‘I am delighted to have joined a business that I have long admired for its position at the forefront of the transition to EV.

‘The group’s forward thinking and people-centric culture is something that I am incredibly proud to be part of, and the foundation of a really credible and authentic brand that I am excited to continue to build.’

John O’Hanlon, CEO and founder of the Car Dealer Top 100 dealer group, said: ‘We are incredibly pleased to welcome Vicky to the Waylands family.

‘She has the experience, talent and determination to drive forward our marketing and digital sales functions.

‘Waylands is at a very exciting time in our journey and I know that Vicky will be pivotal to our future success.’

Waylands Automotive represents Volvo, Polestar, Kia and MG across the south, employing more than 300 people across 10 locations.

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.



