Waylands poaches Vicky Hart from Hendy to make her group marketing and digital sales chief

Waylands Automotive has made Vicky Hart its head of marketing and digital sales for the group.

She has joined the family-run-and-owned motor retail outfit from Hendy Group, where she was its marketing head.

It sees her assume responsibility for Waylands’ marketing and digital sales operations.

Hart, who has more than a decade of automotive industry experience, said: ‘I am delighted to have joined a business that I have long admired for its position at the forefront of the transition to EV.

‘The group’s forward thinking and people-centric culture is something that I am incredibly proud to be part of, and the foundation of a really credible and authentic brand that I am excited to continue to build.’

John O’Hanlon, CEO and founder of the Car Dealer Top 100 dealer group, said: ‘We are incredibly pleased to welcome Vicky to the Waylands family.

‘She has the experience, talent and determination to drive forward our marketing and digital sales functions.

‘Waylands is at a very exciting time in our journey and I know that Vicky will be pivotal to our future success.’

Waylands Automotive represents Volvo, Polestar, Kia and MG across the south, employing more than 300 people across 10 locations.