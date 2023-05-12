We Buy Any Car buys ‘crime scene vehicle’ from apparent mobsters in viral video posted by pranksters

A pair of pranksters posing as criminals were left aghast after We Buy Any Car agreed a deal to buy a used Kia, apparently soaked in blood.

YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners modified a second-hand Kia Picanto to resemble a crime scene to test whether the firm actually would buy any car brought to them.

The pair, both aged 29, lined the boot with fake blood, before also placing rope, cable ties and locks of their own hair there too.

They also left a hammer in the cabin when they visited the firm’s branch in Putney and posed as mobsters keen to sell the car before fleeing the country via a small boat in the Channel.

After inspecting the vehicle, a member of staff from We Buy Any Car agreed a price of £196 and even offered advice to the apparently shady pair.

He told them: ‘I don’t know what’s going on, but you guys shouldn’t have sold it. You should have scrapped it’.

He then added: ‘Don’t take the motorway if you’re smart. Use the dual carriageway’.

However, despite being happy to buy the Picanto, We Buy Any Car does draw the line somewhere.

The pair also modified a used Vauxhall Astra into a ‘sexmobile’ but staff at a different branch refused to make an offer on the vehicle which had been lined with ‘adult’ toys throughout.

The vehicle had also been covered in lewd stickers, leaving employees inspecting the cars roundly unimpressed.

After being posted earlier this month, the video has now been viewed almost 40,000 times online.

Explaining the prank, Pieters said: ‘They’re one of the only companies who state exactly what they do in it and we wanted to see if it’s true or not.

‘It turns out We Buy Any Car don’t buy any car – but not the cars you’d expect them not to buy.

‘The ones they do buy they should be checking a little bit more before turning a profit.

‘We were trying to make it out like we were the most clumsy and lazy criminals in the world because we’d left every piece of evidence sticking out in the back of the car.’

He added: ‘He [the member of staff who inspected the ‘murder’ vehicle] was supposed to buy any car and it wasn’t his business why it was there or what it was there for.

‘We expected that they wouldn’t accept it. I thought we’d get laughed at.’

Car Dealer has approached We Buy Any Car for comment.