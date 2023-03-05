Wessex Garages donates ‘pawsome’ Nissan Qashqai for charity event

Wessex Garages has donated a Nissan Qashqai to a charity for their special doggy-themed fundraising event.

The dealer group has loaned a special liveried Qashqai for City Hospice’s Wag this Way event to help spread the word.

Dogs and their owners will be heading to Bute Park, Cardiff for the fun day out on March 26 in aid of the charity.

Wag this Way will feature a 5km sponsored walk through the popular park, followed by a dog show hosted by Dog Furiendly in which pooches can compete to be crowned ‘handsome hound’, ‘gorgeous girl’, ‘dazzling duo’ and more.

New car sales manager, Richard Mapley said: ‘City Hospice provides a fantastic service to people when they need it the most.

‘This is a charity which is very much in its community, and its tireless work and support to help so many people and their families in such difficult circumstances is phenomenal. Wessex Garages have worked with City Hospice as our chosen charity since 2015.

‘As long-term supporters of City Hospice, we are delighted to be involved in their Wag this Way event and we are pleased to be able to provide a car to help the charity raise awareness.

‘We would encourage everyone to get involved. It’s a great opportunity to walk through the beautiful surroundings of Bute Park with your furfriends!

‘From attending previously, there are some great stalls and fun competitions to enter with your pup.

‘I’m just hoping the ice cream van is there again this year!’

City Hospice’s corporate partnership manager, Nicky Piper, added: ‘We are very fortunate to have such strong support from Wessex Garages.

‘Donating this Nissan Qashqai will help us raise awareness of not only Wag this Way but City Hospice as a whole. Thank you again to Richard and the team!’

Those interested in taking part can register their place for Wag this Way here.

