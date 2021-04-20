West Way Nissan has become the official partner of children’s health charity WellChild.

Not only will the dealer group’s 14 showrooms help with fundraising activities, but staff will also support WellChild’s programmes and vehicles will be provided to assist with the life-changing work.

Managing director Jon Roberts said: ‘This is a really exciting new partnership for West Way.

‘WellChild are a charity I’ve worked with before, so I’m familiar with the incredible work they do, which makes a real difference to the lives of families with sick children across the UK.’

He added: ‘WellChild have consistently gone above and beyond to provide invaluable care for kids through innovation and going the extra mile.

‘We’re hoping to use their work as inspiration for staff morale and team-building, as well as supporting their new initiatives.’

WellChild chief executive Colin Dyer said: ‘We are delighted to have this new partnership with West Way, and we know their energetic and practical support will be invaluable as we carry out our work for seriously ill children and their families all across the UK.

‘We would like to thank West Way, their staff and all their customers for supporting WellChild.’

WellChild has a nationwide network of children’s nurses working within the NHS, as well as bedroom and garden transformation projects plus family training, information and support services.

Less than two per cent of its income comes from statutory sources, and the charity said the pandemic had seen it lose up to 60 per cent of its projected income because of fundraising events and activities being cancelled or postponed.

West Way is the UK’s largest Nissan dealer group, with showrooms across the north-west of England, Midlands, London and the south.