Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer takes the Volvo V60 out for a spin

Think executive car and you probably think of a BMW or even an Audi. But while cars from those German brands are undoubtedly good, it’s not the best used car buy.

That honour goes to the Volvo V60 – it’s an absolutely stellar choice for anyone after a comfortable, spacious and super stylish executive car.

I certainly enjoyed getting behind the wheel during filming of our Used Car Award winners. While the cameraman froze on a cold November’s day, I was in the best seat in the house – in a Swedish car!

Volvo is now a desirable badge – there was a time when it made practical cars with no desirability at all. That’s all changed and the Swedish carmaker now properly rubs shoulders with the German premium brands.

The V60 is a great example of the journey Volvo has made in recent years.

It’s very well made, super comfortable, brimming with the latest high-tech equipment and safety kit – and, in traditional Volvo style, has the biggest boot in its class.

Space in the back beats its rivals too, so antiques dealers will be laughing all the way to the bank.

For the used buyer, there is a fantastic selection to choose from – luxurious models, sporty versions, petrols, diesels and hybrids. My car was the B6 petrol with its throaty 296bhp 2.0-litre engine – it absolutely flies, getting to 60mph in just six seconds. What with its heated seats on a cold day, I didn’t want to get out of it!

But there are fuel-sipping diesels and company car tax-friendly plug-in hybrids as well – again, there’s a V60 for everyone.

My car also had the super comfortable leather seats, Bowers and Wilkins stereo so I could bop to my favourite tunes and the whole car feels really expensive.

The V60 offers a tonne of benefits to the used car buyer, which is why it scooped the Used Executive Car of the Year award.