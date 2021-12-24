Wheeler Dealer star Mike Brewer road tests the Tesla Model 3

I’ve questioned Tesla in the recent past but there is no denying that the Model 3 is an absolutely fantastic alternatively fueled vehicle.

A few weeks ago, during a recording of the Car Dealer Podcast, I took a bit of stick in some quarters for asking how Tesla could have a higher stock market value than Toyota.

However, while you can question how a company that makes three cars can be worth $1tn, you absolutely cannot question the quality of the Model 3.

That is why, when I was told it had won our Used Alternatively Fueled Vehicle of the Year, I was absolutely over the moon to have the chance to take one for a spin down some quiet country roads.

In terms of raw pace, the thing is just immediate. As soon as you put your foot down you are absolutely gunning it into the horizon – it really is blooming quick.

It’s a great car to be inside with a great big touchscreen controlling the infotainment system. You don’t get bombarded with knobs, dials or buttons like you do in a lot of modern cars, it really is very simple.

One of the biggest concerns with people buying used EVs is battery life, but that just isn’t an issue with the Model 3.

It is available with a range of batteries from 50 to 75 kWh and the way that Tesla charge and cycle their batteries through their charging network really is second to none.

You can see why there is such a high demand for these cars because they really are special. It was the top-selling new car in September of this year and that is having a knock on effect in the used market for sure.

From a dealers’ perspective it will look good on a forecourt and will not be much trouble to sell at all!

Despite some stiff competition, it is a very worthy winner of our Used Alternatively Fueled Vehicle of the Year award.