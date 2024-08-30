Who says size doesn’t matter? Smart unveils #5 as brand’s biggest ever new car

It has been a byword for compact motoring for over two decades but Smart is now changing things up with the launch of its biggest car ever.

Named the #5, the latest addition to the brand’s line up is a mid-sized SUV, which has been designed to rival the likes of the Toyota bZ4X and Kia EV6.

It comes amid a wider switch in Smart’s philosophy, kicked off by the release of the #1, which arrived on UK roads last year, followed by the #3.

Like those cars, the #5 will come solely as an EV and feature a 100kWh battery pack compatible with DC rapid charging. Smarts says the car will charge from 10% to 80% in just 15 minutes with a range of 459 miles.

Other features it shares with the #3 and #1 include a panoramic halo roof and frameless doors. Elsewhere, the front headlights and rear tail-lights have been given a trendy rectangular design and Smart logos adorn the D-pillars.

Among the more eye-catching features are floating centre caps on the alloy wheels, keeping the Smart emblem upright even when the car is on the move.

Dirk Adelmann, CEO of Smart Europe, said: ‘We are delighted to present our first-ever mid-size premium SUV, the all-new Smart #5, to the world.

‘With this new vehicle, we are expanding into a new market segment, reflecting our commitment to quality, innovation and addressing the evolving requirements of our customers.

‘As we continue to broaden our product line-up, we remain focused on providing diverse mobility solutions that cater to different lifestyles and preferences in Europe and around the globe.’

Inside the car, Smart has gone to great lengths to try and make the #5 stand out, with drivers given a whopping 256 colours to choose from just for the ambient lighting.

There are also 34 storage compartments dotted about the cabin as well as a 25.6-inch augmented reality head-up display, a 10.3-inch instrument cluster plus two 13-inch OLED display screens.

In terms of space, there is a total of 72 litres in the frunk (front boot). Boot space with the rear seats up hasn’t been revealed, but it stands at 1,530 litres with them folded down.

The #5 will be officially launched in Europe later in the year and it will start to appear at dealerships a short time later.

Prices and specifications are yet to be revealed.