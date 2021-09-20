Winning a Car Dealer Used Car Award drives confidence and motivation, says previous winner

Winning a Car Dealer Used Car Award drives confidence and motivation among staff, a former winner has said.

Carbase scooped the prize for Used Car Website of the Year at last year’s virtual ceremony, with bosses describing the victory as ‘fabulous’.

With nominations still open for the Used Car Awards 2021, the firm’s head of marketing and digital has been speaking about what the stunning victory has meant for the website.

Alex Jones says everyone behind the scenes at Carbase was left feeling ‘humbled’ by the crown.

He added that the title has helped to motivate both new and existing staff to achieve success.

The firm, which started as a small family-run dealership in Bristol in 2003, now has multiple stores across the south west – as well as an award-winning website.

Bosses will no doubt he hoping to scoop another title this year and say a focus on marginal gains has been the secret to their success.

Speaking about winning Used Car Website of the Year, Jones said: ‘We couldn’t have been happier.

‘Our team worked tirelessly to create an online experience that our customers will enjoy whilst driving showroom engagement.

‘It was a huge boost to know we are on the right track.

‘A/B testing and marginal gains by a team of outstanding individuals was the core of the success.

‘We felt if something wasn’t being tested and improved all the time, we were falling back in an ever-improving digital world.

‘There are some outstanding businesses working in UK automotive and the bar is very high.

‘We always ask ourselves what we have done or are we working on that we believe is truly market leading and making a difference.

‘Our advice to companies looking to win at this year’s Used Car Awards would be do your best to stand out from the crowd.’

He added: ‘It has been very humbling to be recognised on something we are so personally invested in.

‘We are extremely proud to welcome new members to our team and share such prestigious recognition.

‘I believe it drives confidence and motivation in our teams knowing they are part of the success story.’

Taking place on Monday, November 29, the glittering highlight of the used car calendar will once again be hosted by Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer.

Nominations for the awards close on Friday, October 1.