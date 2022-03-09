Work gets under way on £3m redevelopment of Lookers Teesside Volkswagen dealership

Work is under way on a major redevelopment of Lookers’ Teesside Volkswagen dealership with the project expected to cost in the region of £3m.

The showroom, on Newport Road in Middlesbrough, is currently being transformed into a state-of-the-art facility.

The project will see Lookers Volkswagen Van Centre at Thornaby relocate to the site at the end of the month in order to bring the group’s car and van operations together under one roof.

Features of the redeveloped dealership will include a world-class car showroom displaying 10 new vehicles, spacious consultation rooms and a relaxing hospitality area equipped with wi-fi and Apple TVs for customer use, in addition to two dedicated handover bays.

As well as new vehicles, there will also be a selection of more than 100 used cars and 45 used vans on site looked after by a team of more than 60 staff.

The firm has also invested heavily in its aftersales service provision, with 10 ramps for servicing, diagnostics and MOT testing, office space and workshops.

John Cuthbertson, Lookers Volkswagen franchise director, said: ‘Lookers is delighted to be redeveloping our Volkswagen dealership in Teesside, dramatically transforming the way our customers buy and take care of their cars and vans all under one roof.’

‘This significant investment seamlessly integrates our local Volkswagen car and van sites, including sales and aftersales, in one established, convenient location.

‘Every measure is being taken to make sure our customers feel right at home, including relaxed hospitality seating areas and “workstations” that allow digital devices including phones and laptops to be charged.

‘Packed with the latest technology and with over 100 customer car parking spaces available, we can ensure that every customer will get the very best experience at Volkswagen Teesside.’

The project is the latest investment in the north-east by Lookers, which completed the development of Teesside’s first-ever FordStore in a £3m renovation in 2019.

Lookers’ chief operation officer, Duncan McPhee, welcomed the latest investment.

He said: ‘We are excited to further invest in Teesside, in our customers, staff and facilities and directly into the local economy.

‘As a forward-looking, ambitious company which puts customers at the heart of everything we do, this latest investment underlines our commitment to the area and to motorists from Teesside and beyond who can enjoy the entire stellar Volkswagen range of cars and vans in bright, modern surroundings where customer service is paramount.’

The dealership remains open for business while work is ongoing.

Pictured left to right are Paul Birks, director of HCT Construction, which is completing the works, Lookers Volkswagen Teesside general manager Lee Potts, Lookers construction and property manager Gavin Beck and John Monk from Fletcher Smith Architects