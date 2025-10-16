Renault dealers to allow customers to jump queue for new Twingo E-Tech

Renault dealers can now give early access to orders for the new Twingo E-Tech despite the car not having been revealed or prices being published.

The French brand has introduced its R-Pass for the Twingo, as previously offered for the Renault 4 and 5 models.

Priced at £100, the pass allows potential buyers to jump the queue for early ordering and production, along with receiving priority ‘concierge’ service and gifts.

Along with the announcement, Renault has reiterated that prices will start at ‘under £20,000’ and that the car will be revealed in full on November 5.

Ahead of the debut, Renault has also published new teaser images of the car that show little has changed from the concept version. Apart from smaller wheels and different bonnet air vents, the production car is expected to stick close to the show car.

The decision to offer the Twingo in the UK is likely to delight fans as the original car – to which the latest version references – was never officially offered in the UK.

The newcomer will give Renault dealers a small EV to rival the Citroen e-C3, and allows Renault Group to bolster its lower-end electric car offering, with the Twingo expected to sit above the Dacia Spring.