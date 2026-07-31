Renault sends 100 Twingo EVs to UK retailers ahead of order books opening later this year

Renault has begun sending more than 100 examples of its new Twingo E-Tech electric to its UK car dealers ahead of order books opening later this year.

The French brand says the left-hand-drive models are being distributed to its dealer network over the coming days, allowing customers to see the electric city car in person before it officially goes on sale.

The static display cars have all been brought over from France in a dedicated shipment, with Renault even using transporters carrying only Twingo E-Tech electric models as part of the launch.

The move follows a series of high-profile public appearances for the new EV, including displays at rnlt London Battersea, maison renault on Oxford Street and the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Adam Wood, managing director of Renault UK, said: ‘Interest in Renault EVs is soaring, with Twingo really grabbing people’s attention and following in the footsteps of the Renault 5 and Renault 4.

‘Such is the enthusiasm ahead of its official launch, that introducing LHD static display cars to our retailers is a great way to answer customers’ questions and give them an early and highly convenient way to experience Twingo’s unmistakeable style, clever packaging and sheer personality.’

Customers who want to be among the first to buy the model can already purchase Renault’s £100 R Pass, which provides priority ordering ahead of the general public, along with exclusive updates, a concierge service and branded merchandise.

Renault is targeting a starting price of less than £20,000 for the Twingo E-Tech electric, which uses a 27.5kWh LFP battery paired with a 60kW electric motor for a claimed WLTP range of up to 163 miles.