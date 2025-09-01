Richmond Motor Group grows Hyundai partnership with Everton Garage takeover

Richmond Motor Group has expanded it partnership with Hyundai by completing the takeover of Everton Garage in Lymington.

The New Forest car dealership has represented the South Korean brand since 1987 and now joins the Richmond stable for an undisclosed fee.

Bosses at the Car Dealer Top 100 retailer say the acquisition reflects the ‘ongoing consolidation of the UK automotive retail sector’ with more and more independent dealers being swallowed up by larger groups.

The deal grows Richmond’s Hyundai presence further across the south, joining existing sites in Portsmouth, Bognor Regis, Southampton and Guildford.

No job losses are expected as a result with Richmond assuring customers that they will continue to see ‘the same friendly faces you know and trust’.

Confirming the takeover, Michael Nobes, managing director of Richmond Motor Group, said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Everton Garage to the Richmond family.

‘Everton Garage has a long-standing reputation for excellent customer care and, like Richmond, is one of the oldest Hyundai businesses in the network.

‘This partnership is a natural fit, and together we will continue to provide customers with the highest levels of service while expanding our Hyundai presence across Hampshire.’

The takeover comes into effect from today (Sept 1), although at the time of writing, no changes of directors have yet been confirmed via Companies House.

Richmond Motor Group was founded in Portsmouth in 1995 and now runs franchise sites across Hampshire, West Sussex and Surrey.

As well as Hyundai, the firm also represents Skoda, MG and Suzuki.