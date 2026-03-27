Second Car Dealer Live podcast features even more highlights from our big event

A second podcast to showcase even more of the highlights of our Car Dealer Live event has now been released.

Hosted by James Baggott, the podcast is available on platforms including Spotify and Apple and on our second YouTube channel (above).

The podcast looks back at some of the sessions from our event, sponsored by Autotrader, held last Thursday (Mar 19) at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon.

Last week, a first special edition podcast brought you edited highlights from some of the sessions at the event, including the Chinese challenger brands panel and Autotrader’s take on the stock shortage affecting car dealers.

We have have decided that the first time was so nice, that we just had to do it twice and a second highlights package is ready for you to listen back to.

The show sees Baggott round up some of the best moments from our headline speakers and fascinating research sessions.

Highlights include Sohib Ghafouri describing his journey from working for JP Morgan to running his own successful car dealership and Ginny Buckley giving her take on all things EV.

We also chatted to Peugeot’s UK boss, Nicola Dobson who offered some unique insight into what OEMs are currently facing.

If you want to watch all the sessions back in full you can purchase a replay ticket from the Car Dealer Live website. This will allow you to watch back each session in full on video to watch back at your leisure.

Replay tickets are available for the CarDealerLive.co.uk website.

Speaking about the podcast, and success of this year’s Car Dealer Live, Baggott said: ‘We were absolutely blown away by the energy and insight on show at Car Dealer Live this year.

‘From packed sessions to frank conversations on stage, it proved just how far our industry has come and where it is heading. The feedback has been incredible, and we’re proud to bring you a second special podcast capturing the biggest moments.

‘If you missed it or want to relive it, this second highlights episode is essential listening.’

Coverage of Car Dealer Live will continue on the Car Dealer Magazine website over the coming where you’ll be able to read about some of the partner research sessions in detail.

Sponsors for the event included Autotrader, Motorway, Impel, Cox Automotive, Motorway and Google.