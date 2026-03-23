Car Dealer Live podcast features highlights from our big event

A special podcast to showcase just some of the highlights of our Car Dealer Live event has been released.

Hosted by James Baggott, the podcast is available on platforms including Spotify and Apple and on our second YouTube channel (above).

The podcast looks back at some of the sessions from our event, sponsored by Autotrader, held last Thursday at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon.

Baggott brings you edited highlights from some of the sessions at the event including the Chinese challenger brands panel and Autotrader’s take on the stock shortage affecting car dealers.

If you want to watch all the sessions back in full you can purchase a replay ticket from the Car Dealer Live website. This will allow you to watch back each session in full on video to watch back at your leisure.

Replay tickets are available for the CarDealerLive.co.uk website.

In the special podcast, you can get a flavour of the sessions that took place on the day.

It features the Chinese car manufacturer panel that included Farrell Hsu, Chery country manager, Greg Wapling, from Geely UK, Steve Beattie, deputy country manager for BYD and Omoda Jaecoo head of sales Suraj Narayanamurthy.

They talk about why they think British consumers have taken to Chinese brands so quickly and what has fuelled their growth.

Rebecca Chaplin’s session with our franchised main dealers featured Richard Ennis, CEO of Hedin, and Sam Luscombe from Luscombe Motors. They chatted about how the year had kicked off for them so far this year and what they think is next for the new car sector.

Baggott caught up with Tom Leathes, Motorway co-founder and CEO, in a special session at the event.

They talked about market research Motorway had carried out for Car Dealer Live as well as how he and his team had built the marketplace so rapidly.

They touched on the frustrations some dealers have when it comes to mis-described cars and how Motorway is deploying AI and other solutions to improve this.

There are also highlights from James Batchelor’s session with car manufacturer bosses from Dacia, Xpeng and Suzuki.

He spoke to Lina Ribero, Lorraine Bishton and David Kateley, about what help they would like from the government to incentivise car buyers.

There are also highlights from our independent car dealer panel where our guests chatted about how they had deployed AI in their businesses and Autotrader’s research is summarised by the firm’s Ian Plummer.

The podcast will give you a flavour of what took place on the day and is available now on your favourite podcast platforms or on YouTube at the top of this post.

Coverage of Car Dealer Live will continue on the Car Dealer Magazine website this week where you’ll be able to read about some of the partner research sessions in detail.

Sponsors for the event included Autotrader, Motorway, Impel, Cox Automotive, Motorway and Google.