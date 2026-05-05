Cazoo names April’s fastest-selling used cars as Peugeot 208 flies off the forecourts

The Peugeot 208 was the fastest-selling used car in April, according to new data from Cazoo.

Fresh figures, sent to Car Dealer by the online marketplace, show that the French favourite flew off the forecourts faster than any other model in the fourth month of the year.

The data shows that petrol 208s, aged up to six months, took an average of just 5.6 days for dealers to shift, when they had covered under 5,000 miles.

The result was enough to place the supermini ahead of the second-placed Vauxhall Corsa, which actually claimed three of the top ten spots, in varying set-ups.

The fastest-selling version of the Corsa – petrol cars, aged 3-4 years, with between 20,000 and 30,000 miles on the clock – took an average of just 8.3 days to sell.

April was a strong month for dealers of used Vauxhalls, with the Mokka also taking up two of the top ten slots, while there were also three MGs on the list.

Cazoo’s fastest-selling used cars in April

Peugeot 208 — Up to 6 Months — Petrol — Up to 5k Miles — Avg Days to Sell: 5.6

— Up to 6 Months — Petrol — Up to 5k Miles — Avg Days to Sell: 5.6 Vauxhall Corsa — 3–4 Years — Petrol — 20k–30k Miles — Avg Days to Sell: 8.3

— 3–4 Years — Petrol — 20k–30k Miles — Avg Days to Sell: 8.3 Vauxhall Corsa — Up to 6 Months — Petrol — Up to 5k Miles — Avg Days to Sell: 8.6

— Up to 6 Months — Petrol — Up to 5k Miles — Avg Days to Sell: 8.6 MG ZS — Up to 6 Months — Petrol — Up to 5k Miles — Avg Days to Sell: 8.6

— Up to 6 Months — Petrol — Up to 5k Miles — Avg Days to Sell: 8.6 Vauxhall Corsa — 3–4 Years — Petrol — 10k–20k Miles — Avg Days to Sell: 8.6

— 3–4 Years — Petrol — 10k–20k Miles — Avg Days to Sell: 8.6 Vauxhall Mokka — 3–4 Years — Petrol — 10k–20k Miles — Avg Days to Sell: 9.1

— 3–4 Years — Petrol — 10k–20k Miles — Avg Days to Sell: 9.1 Vauxhall Mokka — Up to 6 Months — Petrol — Up to 5k Miles — Avg Days to Sell: 9.6

— Up to 6 Months — Petrol — Up to 5k Miles — Avg Days to Sell: 9.6 MG HS — 3–4 Years — Petrol — 20k–30k Miles — Avg Days to Sell: 9.7

— 3–4 Years — Petrol — 20k–30k Miles — Avg Days to Sell: 9.7 MG HS — Up to 6 Months — Petrol — Up to 5k Miles — Avg Days to Sell: 12.4

— Up to 6 Months — Petrol — Up to 5k Miles — Avg Days to Sell: 12.4 Nissan Juke — 3–4 Years — Petrol — 20k–30k Miles — Avg Days to Sell: 12.9

Reacting to the findings, Lucy Tugby, marketing director at Cazoo & Motors, said: ‘Late-plate, low mileage petrol cars, in the wake of the March plate-change, were particularly popular in April with half the top 10 fastest selling used cars aged up to six months.

‘Dealers achieved some exceptionally fast sales, led by the Peugeot 208 which barely averaged a week on dealer forecourts.

‘Despite being the biggest selling car on the Cazoo/Motors platform, Vauxhall’s Corsa achieved some impressively quick sales across different age and mileage profiles; accounting for three of the month’s fastest sellers.

‘Overall buyer demand was stable in April with days to sell averaging 26, a one day improvement on March, with franchised dealers achieving the fastest turnarounds at just 18 days.’

Elsewhere, Cazoo’s April Market View report found that the average price of a used car was up 0.8% to £17,696 in April, the first rise since December.