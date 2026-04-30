Police make public appeal after thieves smash their way into Group 1 car dealership

Police have launched an appeal for information after three men broke into a car dealership and stole a computer.

The incident, which took place on the evening of March 25, saw the trio smash through a showroom window, before making off with the device.

While the dealership involved has not been officially named, Car Dealer understands it was Group 1 Toyota North Nottingham.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police have been investigating the break-in since it happened and have now released images of people they want to speak to in relation to the incident.

The grainy shots, taken from on-site CCTV cameras, can be seen at the top of this story, featuring three people on the forecourt of the car dealership in the moments prior to the break-in.

In a fresh appeal to the public, PC Megan Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: ‘While we appreciate two of the pictures aren’t the clearest, our hope is the public can provide some insight.

‘This could include recognising the clothing these three people are wearing and potentially linking them to someone.

‘For obvious reasons, we’re extremely keen to track down anyone who could’ve played a part in this commercial burglary.

‘As such, we’d ask anyone who has any information to share this with us, if they haven’t done so already.’

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Crimestoppers or call 101, quoting incident 682 of March 25.