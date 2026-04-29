Family-run T.C. Harrison ends Ford sales at Stamford site as new KGM deal gets underway

Family-run car dealer T.C. Harrison has ditched Ford sales at one of its sites, having signed up to represent KGM instead.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm has held Ford franchises since 1936 and is one of the Blue Oval’s oldest and most significant dealer partners in the UK.

However, with the American brand continuing to downsize its retail operations on this side of the Atlantic, the decision has now been taken to end sales at T.C. Harrison’s Stamford location.

While the site will remain a Ford authorised repairer, retail sales will now switch to KGM.

The new plan was originally announced in December but LincsOnline reports that new signage has now been going up this week.

A spokesman for the dealer group told the publication: ‘Having served customers since 1931, our heritage has been built on decades of trusted service, with Ford vehicles at the heart of our operations for much of that time.

‘Today, we are delighted to expand our offering by welcoming KGM to our Stamford location, bringing a refreshed range of innovative passenger vehicles and pickups to the region.’

Speaking back in December, Billy Fitch, divisional director for T.C. Harrison, said of the change: ‘We are looking forward to embarking on our new journey with KGM in Stamford.

‘We have been looking for a suitable partner at this location, and we believe this new venture will complement our ongoing commitment to service our current loyal Ford customers whilst also providing an exciting new brand for the Stamford area.’

T.C Harrison finished 16th in last year’s Car Dealer Top 100 – ahead of the likes of Steven Eagell, Dick Lovett and Hendy.

In it’s most recent set of accounts, it made a pre-tax profit of £4.85m in the year ending December 31, 2024.

The retailer currently operates car and van sites in Burton, Derby, Peterborough, Huntingdon, Spalding and St Neots, as well as Stamford.

Car Dealer visited the firm’s Derby site back in 2021, to mark the company’s 90th birthday. You can watch the full video below.