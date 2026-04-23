Smart reveals successor to the Fortwo with Concept #2

Smart has taken the wraps off its latest model, this time called the Concept #2, and a clear successor to its iconic two-seater city car the Fortwo that it launched with in 1998.

The original Fortwo was a familiar sight around towns and cities. Its compact proportions made it easy to park in busy areas, and one of its key selling points was it could fit across the width of a parking bay.

Now, the Fortwo has returned as the new Concept #2 and exclusively as an electric car.

It measures in at just over 2.7m long, only slightly longer than the final generation of Fortwo which came in at 2.69 metres. Smart says that the Concept #2 also gets a very tight turning circle for help with city driving.

The new concept comes accompanied by a claimed range of up to 186 miles, while DC charging will allow for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in under 20 minutes.

The car maker adds that the #2 will also get vehicle-to-load technology, allowing external domestic devices to be powered by the car’s onboard electricity supply.

Wolfgang Ufer, CEO smart Europe, said: ‘For me personally, it is a very special moment to present the smart Concept #2 as the first concrete outlook on the reinvention of our iconic two-seater.’

On the outside, the #2 gets a very similar look to the original Fortwo, with bubble-like headlights and wheels which are pushed right to the corners of the car to maximise interior space.

Intricate headlights are matched to upright daytime running lights at the lower half of the front bumper. The roof is also given a contrast colour, so it appears to ‘float’ above the rest of the car.

For now, Smart has yet to reveal any images of the #2’s interior, though it’s expected we’ll get a full look at the car when a production-ready model is showcased at the Paris Motor Show this October.