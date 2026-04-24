Duckworth Motor Group agrees to buy Group 1 Jaguar Land Rover dealership in Norwich

The future of Group 1’s Norfolk Jaguar Land Rover sites has been revealed as the car dealer continues to sever ties with the manufacturer.

Duckworth Motor Group has agreed to buy Group 1’s Norwich Jaguar Land Rover dealership, previously an Inchcape site purchased by the dealer group two years ago.

Staff were informed last week about the changes, while those at its King’s Lynn dealership have also been told their site will close at the end of the month.

Redundancy consultations have begun according to staff working at the site who contacted Car Dealer.

Group 1 announced last year that it would be ‘phasing out’ its Jaguar Land Rover dealerships in a memo from CEO Mark Raban to employees.

A spokesperson for Group 1 Automotive UK said: ‘As part of our plans to ensure our portfolio and operations are aligned with the long-term growth ambitions of our business, in October last year we announced we had informed our OEM partner, JLR, of our intention to sell or relinquish our JLR franchise operations in the UK over the next two years.

‘As part of this plan, we can confirm we have entered into an agreement to sell our JLR franchise store in Norwich to Duckworth Motor Group, which is expected to complete at the end of May 2026, and the JLR Kings Lynn store will close on 29 April 2026.

‘We have spoken directly to all the teams impacted and our immediate focus is on supporting our colleagues and working closely with them during this transition.

‘Until completion, the Norwich store remains part of Group 1 Automotive UK, and it remains business as usual for customers until the sale is complete.’

Car Dealer approached Duckworth Motor Group and Jaguar Land Rover for comment.

Picture credit: Jaguar Land Rover Norwich/Google Maps