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Car dealer Ancaster Group opens first Omoda and Jaecoo showroom in Welling

  • Ancaster Group welcomes Omoda and Jaecoo to Welling
  • Bosses back brands to bring ”fresh and exciting proposition’
  • New showroom already up and running

Time 9:03 am, April 30, 2026

Omoda and Jaecoo have continued their rapid UK expansion by signing a new franchise agreement with dealer group Ancaster.

The brands are among the fastest growing of all the new challengers from China, and Ancaster is to represent both at a new showroom in Welling.

Bosses at the car dealer say that the site is being fully upgraded to reflect the ‘premium positioning of both marques’, offering customers an immersive retail experience alongside expert product knowledge and dedicated aftersales support.

The site, which is already up and running, joins the firms existing showrooms representing the likes of Changan, Dacia, Nissan, MG, Hyundai and Renault across the south of England.

Commenting on the latest deal, Stephen Wood, managing director at Ancaster Group, said the new additions will bring a ‘fresh and exciting proposition for customers’.

He said: ‘We are delighted to bring Omoda and Jaecoo to our Welling dealership.

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‘These brands represent a fresh and exciting proposition for our customers, combining innovation, quality and exceptional value.

‘Their early success in the UK has been remarkable and we are proud to be part of their continued growth story.’

Last month, the Jaecoo 7 was Britain’s best-selling new car. You can watch our special video on the brand below:

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.



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