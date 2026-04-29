Aston Martin posts heavy losses in Q1 as boss steps in with additional £50m financing

Aston Martin Lagonda boss Lance Stroll is to pump a further £50m into the struggling carmaker after the firm posted another quarterly loss.

The British marque says that it has agreed the new funding facility with Stroll’s investment vehicle, after publishing its financial figures for the first three months of 2026.

The numbers show that the luxury operation was hit hard by US tariff policy and war in the Middle East, both of which contributed to weakening sales.

According to documents published this morning (Apr 29), Aston Martin made an adjusted loss before tax and interest of £56.9m in the three months to the end of March.

While this was a slight improvement on the £64.5m loss reported for the same period a year ago, it still continues a lengthening trend of consecutive losses.

The total volume of sales decreased slightly to 939 vehicles in the first quarter, tumbling by more than a quarter in the UK but partly offset by an 11% increase in the Americas.

It comes after the firm announced plans to axe up to 20% of its global workforce amid deepening losses.

Despite the struggles, bosses do say there are reasons to be cheerful, with the carmaker expecting to benefit from selling around 500 Valhalla plug-in hybrid supercars by the end of the year.

The model kicks off at £850,000 and demand for personalisation is expected to increase revenues further over the coming months.

Aston Martin said it was expecting profitability to improve and head ‘towards breakeven’ for the year.

Adrian Hallmark, Aston Martin’s chief executive, said the latest figures ‘confirm that we are on track to deliver material financial improvement this year’.

He added: ‘Whilst we remain mindful of the uncertain global macroeconomic and geopolitical context, including the current conflict in the Middle East, we are focused on executing our strategy and achieving our unchanged 2026 full year guidance.

‘Further financial improvement is expected through the rest of the year as we benefit from our expanding core model range, continued Valhalla deliveries following terrific recent five-star driving reviews and ongoing operational discipline.’