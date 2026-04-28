BMW selects UK car dealers to take part in brand’s ‘Classic Partner’ pilot scheme

BMW has teamed up with its UK dealer network to provide a new pilot scheme aimed at making life easier for owners of its classic models.

The German brand has hand-picked four UK sites to be part of the ‘BMW Classic Partner’ network, strengthening support for classic BMW ownership across the country.

Bosses have selected Halliwell Jones Wilmslow, Sytner Stevenage, Group 1 Hailsham and Dick Lovett Bristol after the businesses ‘demonstrated specialist expertise in classic BMW vehicles’.

The scheme will allow UK customers with classic BMW models to access dedicated support locally, while benefiting from the ‘assurance and quality associated with the global BMW Classic programme’.

Confirming the latest step, Werner Pagenstert, BMW UK customer support director for aftersales, said: ‘The launch of the BMW Classic Partner programme represents an important milestone for BMW Classic in the UK.

‘By officially recognising these four retailers as part of our global BMW Classic Partner network, we are strengthening our ability to support customers who are passionate about preserving and enjoying their classic BMWs.

‘This programme ensures that specialist knowledge, heritage expertise and manufacturer‑approved standards are available locally, while remaining fully aligned with BMW Group Classic internationally.’

Phil Jones, aftersales director for Halliwell Jones, added: ‘As a classic BMW owner myself, I’m genuinely passionate about the heritage of this brand and the importance of keeping these incredible cars on the road for years to come.

‘Classics aren’t just vehicles — they’re stories, memories, and pieces of engineering that deserve to be shared and enjoyed by future generations.

‘That’s why the launch of Halliwell Jones Classic is such a proud moment for us. Becoming a BMW Classic Partner in the UK represents a major investment in supporting BMW’s rich heritage and our customers’ passion for these iconic models.’

After signing up for the programme, the four participating dealers is now prominently featured on the BMW Group Classic global website.

The brand says that lessons from the pilot scheme will then be used to help shape the future of the project.