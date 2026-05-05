New car market grows by almost a quarter in best April since before the pandemic

The UK new car market grew by 24% in April, with 149,247 units being registered in a strong month for the sector.

That is according to new data from the SMMT, which shows that the industry rebounded from an ‘unusually weak’ period this time last year.

While still relatively low compared to other months of the year, this year does represent the best April since before the pandemic, when 161,064 units were registered in 2019.

Experts say that growth was recorded in all sectors, led by fleets, which were up 26.8% to 90,462 registrations. Meanwhile, private retail deliveries grew 20.2% to reach 56,116, while registrations by the smaller business sector rose 15% to 2,669.

Looking at the data by powertrain shows that demand for petrol cars rose 8.2%, while diesel registrations fell by 1%.

Electrified cars accounted for more than half (53.2%) of the market for the second month this year, with plug-in hybrid (PHEV) registrations rising 46.4% to take a 13.8% market share.

Elsewhere, hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) increased 18.8%, to make up 13.2% of all new registrations.

The best-selling car of the month was the Ford Puma on 4,211 registrations, with last month’s winner – the Jaecoo 7 – which sliding all the way down to 10th place.

The Puma is also the best-selling new car in the year-to-date, with 20,339 registrations.

Looking ahead, the SMMT is now expecting total new car registrations for the year to rise 3.6% to 2.093m, up from January’s estimate of 2.048m.

However, experts have downgraded BEV share to 26.8%, from 28.5%, following an underperforming first quarter.

Moving on to next year, the 2027 market is anticipated to reach 2.121m units, of which 32% will be BEVs – around 6% short of ZEV mandate targets.

Reacting to the data, Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: ‘April’s rebound is welcome, but underlines just how significantly fiscal changes can influence the market.

‘Two million electric car registrations is a considerable milestone to celebrate, although natural demand is still well below the level demanded by the mandate.

‘The mounting cost of compliance threatens to limit consumer choice, overall decarbonisation and the sector’s competitiveness so the need for a rapid review of the transition to align policy with market realities is unchanged, else Britain’s attractiveness as a vehicle market and manufacturing hub will be put at risk.’

What do the experts say?

‘Car buying positivity continued apace’

‘Despite a backdrop of geopolitical instability, UK car buying positivity continued apace in April with the UK’s new car market seeing a significant year-on-year increase, and an April monthly performance that is the nearest we’ve been to pre-pandemic highs.

‘While this year-on-year growth is in part driven by comparison with last years’ changes to VED rates and Expensive Car Supplement, with new car enquiries surging by 43% on Autotrader it looks increasingly as if the higher levels of competition from new brands entering the market, a continued surge of exciting new launches – as well as enhanced consumer offers – are driving car buyers back into showrooms in ever bigger numbers.

‘As well as a strong month for electric sales, April also marked two consecutive months of average new EV pricing sitting below petrol, ending the month with a £455 price gap – up from £296 in March.’

Ian Plummer, Chief Customer Officer at Autotrader

‘Underlying resilience among buyers’

‘April’s figures suggest the new car market has maintained momentum beyond the March plate-change boost, which is an encouraging sign for the industry.

‘While March typically does the heavy lifting, sustained demand into April points to underlying resilience among buyers, even as economic pressures remain.

‘However, the market is still operating against a complex backdrop. Persistently high fuel prices, driven in part by ongoing tensions in the Middle East, are continuing to influence consumer decisions.

‘That’s helping to accelerate interest in electric vehicles, as drivers look for more certainty over running costs. For many, the appeal of EVs is no longer just environmental, but increasingly financial.

‘That said, affordability remains a key challenge. Higher borrowing costs and general household pressures mean many buyers are still weighing up whether to commit to a new vehicle or explore the used market instead.

‘We’re seeing that reflected in continued strong demand for used cars where buyers have more flexibility on price.

‘In particular, our latest data shows EV searches were up by almost a fifth in April compared to March, following a 62% increase in searches in March, suggesting the shift in consumer behaviour is gathering pace.

‘The key question for the months ahead is whether this momentum can be sustained if wider cost pressures persist.’

James Hosking, managing director of AA Cars

‘Expect momentum behind EV uptake to remain strong’

‘April is typically a quieter month for new car registrations following March’s plate change, so it’s positive to see sales growth year-on-year, albeit compared to distorted figures from last April due to inbound tax changes.

‘The rise in fuel prices continues to encourage more drivers to make the switch to electric vehicles (EVs) – clearly seen in the near 60 per cent increase in sales of battery electric vehicles year-on-year.

‘With 88% of UK consumers expecting fuel prices to be higher next month, it is clear why interest in EVs is proving resilient, as drivers look for lower running costs and greater price certainty.

‘We would expect momentum behind EV uptake to remain strong over the coming months while fuel costs remain high.’

Jamie Hamilton, automotive partner and head of electric vehicles at Deloitte

‘Affordability matters more than ever’

‘April’s rise in EV registrations shows electric demand is continuing to broaden, helped by greater model choice, sharper pricing and the arrival of new brands into the UK market.

‘At Novuna Vehicle Solutions, we’re seeing this shift clearly across fleet and salary sacrifice. Pure Chinese EV brands on our fleet are up nearly 19% year-on-year, while Chinese-owned brands are up more than 34%, as drivers become more open to newer entrants where the value, range and charging capability stack up.

‘In the current economic climate, affordability matters more than ever. Competitive pricing, stronger specifications, improved real-world mileage and faster charging are all helping move the EV conversation on, from whether electric is viable, to which model best fits the driver’s needs.”

Jon Lawes, managing director at Novuna Vehicle Solutions