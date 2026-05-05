Industry needs ‘continued government commitment’ to EV incentives – Renault UK boss

The car industry needs ‘continued commitment’ from government to electric-vehicle incentives if demand for EVs is to be sustained.

That’s according to Renault UK’s boss Adam Wood, who spoke exclusively to Car Dealer as the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) monthly registration data showed the two-millionth EV was registered during April.

‘What I would like to see is continued commitment from the government to the electric vehicle incentives,’ said Wood. ‘It’s clear they’re having a demonstrable impact on the level of EV demand.

‘The fact that Renault 5 is qualifying for up to £3,750 pounds electric car grant is one of the reasons, along with that accessible pricing, that’s leading us to be the best-selling electric car in the UK, not just total, but also in retail.’

In April, the Renault 5 was named the best-selling electric vehicle in the UK.

Wood says that fluctuating oil prices and rising fuel costs have been reflected in a 42% increase in EV enquiries over the last eight weeks as the war in Iran continues.

He added: ‘The ownership cost equation, as a result of those short-term circumstances, I think, is tipping ever more in favour of EVs.

‘For me it, it’s really a catalyst to an overall trend that we’re seeing, which is an ever-growing demand towards electrification.

‘I think people are looking at ways that can reduce their dependency on fossil fuels, and ultimately make a positive contribution towards climate change.’