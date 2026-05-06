Duncan McPhee quits loss-making Hendy for CEO role elsewhere

Car dealer group Hendy has confirmed that experienced chief operating officer Duncan McPhee is to step down from his role, just days after announcing heavy losses.

Car Dealer reported last Tuesday (Apr 28) that the south coast-based retailer had posted a pre-tax loss of £18.1m, in accounts which were filed more than a month late with Companies House. The firm said that it will make a loss in 2025 too.

The group has now confirmed that McPhee, who previously worked as chief operating officer at Lookers, will be departing in order to take up a CEO role elsewhere.

While his next destination has not officially been released, Car Dealer understands he could be set to take over at Brayleys and Johnsons, which are now the under joint ownership of AWR Holdings.

The groups this morning announced respective reshuffles to their top teams, with CEO José Blanco set to step down later this year.

McPhee is expected to complete a 12-month notice period at Hendy prior to taking up his new position.

Confirming his departure, a spokesman for the dealer group said: ‘Hendy Group can announce that Duncan McPhee, chief operating officer has formally confirmed his intention to step down from his position in order to take up a chief executive officer role elsewhere in the motor retail sector.

‘He is expected to remain in post to complete his 12-month notice period.

‘The Hendy board extends its thanks to Duncan for his contribution to the business and conveys its best wishes for his future endeavours.’

McPhee quit Lookers out of the blue in April 2024 after 16 years with the firm, starting as general manager and rising to become chief operating officer in January 2021.

His departure followed the termination of his role as a director of subsidiary firm Lookers Ltd when the board was remodelled.

Although no word has yet been given on his potential replacement at Hendy, the firm’s top team already includes a host of experienced faces, including CEO Paul Hendy and former Marshall Motor Group CEO, Daksh Gupta, who is is non-executive chairman of Hendy.