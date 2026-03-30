Accounts for billion-pound turnover car dealer group Hendy are overdue

The billion-pound turnover franchised dealer group Hendy has missed its annual accounting filing date by more than a week.

Accounts for the Hampshire-based business are still due for the year ended December 29, 2024.

The franchised dealer – the first to represent Ford in the UK – should have filed its accounts on March 22. As of today, March 30, they have still not been uploaded.

Hendy’s majority shareholder is John Bailey, the former Cox Automotive president, and previously an investor in Big Motoring World and Carzam.

Bailey holds 80% of the shares of the business with the remainder held by Paul Hendy, the current chief executive officer.

Former Marshall Motor Group CEO Daksh Gupta chairs the business.

In a statement to Car Dealer, Paul Hendy said: ‘As like most of the sector, we have had an incredibly challenging couple of years as a result of well documented issues across the sector.

‘Pleasingly, we have recapitalised and refinanced the business with a new board of directors and strengthened management team at operations board level to enable us to be match fit for the future.

‘This has resulted in a small delay in filing our accounts which will be released imminently. The business has had a strong start to 2026 and expects to deliver a strong performance accordingly.’

The company shortened its accounting period in December last year from December 31, 2024 to December 29, 2024.

Hendy represents more than 30 brands and has dealerships across the South Coast. It has recently expanded with Chery, Geely, Omoda and Jaecoo and BYD.

It took on the first Ford franchise in the UK in November 1910, which was established in Southampton by Percy Hendy. It has maintained a relationship with Ford for more than 100 years.

Late accounts incur a fine at Companies House ranging from £150 to £1,500.

In 2023, Hendy turned over £1.16bn and made just over £7m profit before tax.