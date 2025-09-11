Sep 11: Call to end Tube strike; PM under pressure to sack Mandelson; Aston Volante 60th

The Gym Group on track for up to 16 openings amid strong Gen Z demand

The Gym Group has said it is on track with plans to open up to 16 new gyms this year as bosses said trading is set be at the top end of industry targets.

Shares in the low-costs fitness firm moved firmly higher on Wednesday as a result, moving to their highest level since July. Strong demand among health-conscious Gen Z customers have helped increase membership and revenues, the company said.

It reported that revenues grew by 8% to £121m for the six months to June 30, compared with a year earlier.

Union leader calls for summit in bid to end strike by Tube workers

The leader of striking Tube workers has called for a summit to try to resolve a dispute over pay and working hours.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are taking industrial action this week which has crippled London Underground services, causing travel chaos in the capital.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey called on London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan to attend a summit with the union in a bid to find a resolution.

Aston Martin reveals DB12 and Vanquish Volante 60th Anniversary Editions

Aston Martin is celebrating six decades of its drop-top models with the DB12 and Vanquish Volante 60th Anniversary Editions.

The first Aston Martin Volante was introduced in 1965 and was known as the ‘Short Chassis Volante’, with which just 37 examples were produced.

The DB12 and Vanquish Volante 60th Anniversary Editions have had their specifications developed by the firm’s ‘Q by Aston Martin’ division. Highlights include Pentland Green paintwork, Westminster Green fabric roofs, bronze wheels and special upholstery. Just 60 of each will be built.

The markets

The FTSE 100 gave back early gains to close lower on Wednesday as weak retailers and increased geopolitical concerns limited progress.

The index closed down 17.14 points, 0.2%, at 9,225.39. The FTSE 250 ended 62.61 points lower, 0.3%, at 21,534.10 and the AIM All-Share finished down 6.29 points, 0.8%, at 762.01.

The pound edged up to 1.3548 dollars late on Wednesday afternoon in London, compared to 1.3545 at the equities close on Tuesday. The euro nudged down to 1.1722 dollars, against 1.1724.

PM under pressure to sack Mandelson over Epstein links

Sir Keir Starmer is facing growing pressure to sack Lord Peter Mandelson as Britain’s ambassador to the US over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

On Wednesday, the prime minister sought to defend Lord Mandelson after it emerged he had written a birthday note to Epstein in 2003 in which he described the financier as his ‘best pal’.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir said he still had ‘confidence’ in Lord Mandelson and ‘due process was followed’ during his appointment. But he soon faced calls to dismiss the peer.

Trump ally Charlie Kirk dies after being shot at Utah university event

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot and killed at a Utah college event in an act that drew renewed attention to the threat of political violence across the United States.

Trump said Kirk was shot and killed as he was speaking at Utah Valley University. The shooting quickly drew reaction from leading political figures, including some victims of political violence.

‘I am filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk on a college campus in Utah,’ Trump said in an address to the nation.

Weather

Today brings windy conditions with sunny intervals and scattered heavy showers, especially frequent and thundery in western areas, reports BBC Weather.

Tonight remains breezy, with downpours persisting in north-west England and north-west Scotland, while eastern regions turn drier and clearer.