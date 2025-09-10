Join Car Dealer at NADA 2026: The ultimate Las Vegas business trip

Car Dealer is giving you the chance to be part of something special in 2026 – a group trip to the world’s biggest dealer conference, the NADA Show in Las Vegas.

Whether you’re a franchised dealer, independent, or a supplier, this is your opportunity to travel with like-minded professionals, learn from industry-leading seminars, and enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience in the entertainment capital of the world.

You’ll join the Car Dealer team who’ll be attending to report back to the UK market, with opportunities for networking outside the show, while also taking the stress out of planning a transatlantic trip with everything from flights and accommodation to tickets and transfers taken care of.

Why NADA?

The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show is the largest automotive retail event on the planet. It’s where thousands of dealers, OEMs, and suppliers come together to discover the latest industry trends, technology, and ideas shaping the future of the motor trade.

From electric vehicle strategies to digital retailing, business essentials to finance, the conference is packed with workshops, keynote speakers, and an exhibition floor featuring more than 500 companies.

How you’ll travel

We’ve put together a choice of packages so you can travel in comfort with the option to choose between economy, premium economy, and business class flights, all with baggage and transfers included. Whatever you choose, we’ll take care of the details so you can focus on the experience.

Prices below are based on solo travellers in one room with British Airways flights from Heathrow but if you’re looking to share and need to fly from elsewhere in the country just drop us a line on the details below for a bespoke quote.

Experience Las Vegas in style

You’ll be staying in one of Las Vegas’s leading five-star hotels, perfectly located for both the show and the famous attractions of the Strip. With five nights included, you’ll have the perfect balance of business and downtime.

The conference ticket is included in the package price, as well as a group dinner event for all attending the trip.

What’s included

Each delegate will fly out on Monday, February 2, 2026, and return on Saturday, February 7. Packages include flights with a choice of cabin class and ATOL protection, hold luggage, airport transfers, five nights of accommodation at a five-star hotel in Las Vegas close to the conference centre, your NADA Show ticket and daily travel to the show.

There will also a be a group dinner for those joining this trip and other networking experiences.

Delegates can choose to add on a NADA welcome reception ticket, which this year will be hosted at the local F1 track experience on the first night of the show.

Don’t miss out

Places are limited and to secure your spot with a deposit today click here. Packages are based on one person in a room and start from £2,996 including flights, hotel, NADA ticket, and dinner.

If you want to stay ahead in the motor trade, this is the trip that will inspire new ideas, give you access to global expertise, and leave you with connections that will last a lifetime.

To secure your place, contact Car Dealer today with your names and requirements or call the travel team on 02392 553 592 to find out more and be part of the UK delegation heading to NADA 2026.

Prices are accurate as of publication and are subject to change with limited availability. Places will be allocated on a first come first served basis.