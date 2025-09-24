Sep 24: Business activity slows; UK ‘ready to act’ on Russia; Volvo EX90 gets major overhaul

UK business activity slows to weakest since May as firms cut more jobs

Growth in the UK’s private sector has slowed to its weakest level since May as higher business costs led to ‘subdued’ demand and further job cuts, according to new figures.

Economists warned that influential survey data means ‘alarm bells should be ringing that the economy is faltering’.

The S&P Global flash UK composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reported a reading of 51.0 for September, representing the weakest score for four months. It dropped from a reading of 53.5 in August, which had been the strongest score for 12 months.

Jobs at risk as all Amazon Fresh grocery shops set to close

Amazon has revealed plans to close all of its Amazon Fresh grocery stores in the UK, putting up to 250 workers at the retailer at risk.

The US-based firm said it plans to shut its 19 Amazon Fresh stores, but is proposing to convert five of these into Whole Foods stores.

It said the move is part of a wider overhaul of its UK grocery operations which will shift focus more towards its online business, with bosses saying that it is still ‘deeply invested’ in the UK.

Volvo EX90 receives upgraded technology for 2026

Volvo’s EX90 electric SUV has received a major technological overhaul for 2026.

It now features a new 800-volt architecture, compared to the old car’s 400-volt system, which should bring faster charging speeds. The Swedish brand claims that 155 miles of range can be added in just 10 minutes from a 350kW DC rapid charger.

Other upgrades include an electrochromic panoramic roof, and more safety systems, such as Emergency Stop Assist, the latter will bring the car to a controlled stop if the driver fails to respond to an attention or hands-off warning.

The markets

Blue chips in London faded into the close on Tuesday, ending little changed, as worries over economic growth and inflation overshadowed strong results from Kingfisher.

The FTSE 100 Index closed down just 3.36 points at 9,223.32. The FTSE 250 ended 98.42 points higher, 0.5%, at 21,695.35, and the AIM All-Share closed up 3.72 points, 0.5%, at 781.25.

The pound was quoted higher at 1.3509 dollars at the time of the London equity market close on Tuesday, compared with 1.3501 dollars on Monday. The euro stood at 1.1792 dollars, higher against 1.1773 dollars. Against the yen, the dollar was trading at 147.87 yen, slightly higher compared with 147.84 yen.

Cooper says UK ‘ready to act’ after Trump tells Nato to down Russian planes

Foreign secretary Yvette Cooper has said the UK is ‘ready to act’ after Donald Trump urged Nato countries to shoot down intruding Russian planes.

Cooper criticised Moscow for its ‘provocative and reckless’ violations of Nato air space in recent weeks during a speech to the United Nations.

It came as Trump said Ukraine can win back all territory it has lost to Russia – a dramatic shift from his previous call on Kyiv to make concessions.

Just 31% of people willing to walk 10-plus minutes home from EV charger – poll

Less than a third (31%) of people would be willing to walk more than 10 minutes home after using a public electric vehicle (EV) charger, a new survey suggests.

But researchers also found the average walking time to a public charger for UK households is 11 minutes and 56 seconds.

There are large variations in the average walking time from public chargers across regions, ranging from 15 minutes and 18 seconds in the East of England to three minutes and eight seconds in London.

Car dealer Lookers has returned to profit in a year which was dominated by job losses and cost-cutting measures across the business.

Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed that its production lines will not reopen at all this month as the firm continues to deal with the fallout of its recent cyberattack.

Nissan has announced three top tier appointments as part of it’s Re:Nissan recovery plan.

BMW’s UK car finance arm has put £200m to one side to cover the car loan mis-selling scandal.

