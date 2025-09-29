Sep 29: Guaranteed work for youths; Teaser of Mercedes-Benz VLE; ‘Deeply concerning’ fuel margins

Reeves paid work guarantee to youths

Long-term unemployed youths will be guaranteed paid work and could face being stripped of benefits if they refuse to take it up, Rachel Reeves will announce.

The Chancellor will make the case for a society founded on ‘contribution’ as she unveils plans for a ‘youth guarantee’ aimed at driving down unemployment.

In a Labour conference speech two months before a Budget which is expected to involve tough decisions on tax and spending, Reeves will also set out plans to fund libraries in all English primary schools and pledge measures to support British steelmaking and shipbuilding.

Fuel retailers’ high margins ‘deeply concerning’

Retailers’ fuel price margins are far above historic levels, according to a study by the competition regulator.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said its findings are ‘deeply concerning’.

The CMA’s monitoring found supermarkets’ fuel margins ranged from 8.0-9.1% in the three months to the end of June, while for other retailers it ranged from 9.9-10.6%. That is compared with 4.0% in 2017, the CMA said.

Electric Mercedes VLE set to ‘redefine space’

The upcoming Mercedes VLE will deliver a ‘limousine-like’ experience as the brand begins pre-series production of the new van.

Mercedes has kick-started production of the VLE at its Vitoria plant in Spain, expecting it to arrive in the first half of next year. The VLE will arrive as an electric vehicle sitting atop a brand-new platform.

The teaser image showcases the van’s large illuminated grille, prominent Mercedes star badge and eye-catching headlights, which use LEDs to recreate the brand’s logo within each unit. There’s also a full-width LED light bar running the width of the vehicle’s front.

Weekend on Car Dealer

Check out the photos from Car Dealer Podcast Live’s second edition at last week, featuring industry guests, a live panel, and coverage sponsored by Motorway.

Big Motoring World plunged to a £10.7m loss in 2024 due to expansion costs, restructuring, and regulatory disruption, despite a 23% revenue rise and new site openings.

Used car trade prices rose 0.2% in September, defying expectations of decline as constrained supply kept values stable, with hybrids and affordable EVs leading demand.

UK economic growth subdued but not stalling

UK economic growth is ‘subdued but not stalling’, according to economists at PwC, as they upgraded projections for the current year.

Experts at the accounting and financial services giant have said that UK gross domestic product (GDP) is now on track to grow by 1.3% in 2025.

It had previously pointed towards an increase of 1.1% for the year.

The new forecast was driven by a stronger than expected first half of the year, with growth of 0.7% in the first quarter and 0.3% in the second quarter.

Bentley opens new Technical Centre in Crewe

Bentley has opened a new Engineering Technical Centre at its Crewe headquarters which will play a ‘vital’ role in the creation of its future models.

The building was opened by Bentley chairman and CEO Frank-Steffan Walliser, the new centre aims to ‘bring together virtual and physical properties’ with the 13,000sqm facility including a prototype workshop for ‘models of the future’.

Located across two floors, the facility is now home to many departments which have been moved from one of Bentley’s oldest buildings, which is currently transforming into an electric vehicle production site in time for the start of car building in 2027. The new model is expected to be Bentley’s first full production electric vehicle.

AI could widen gender pay gap

Artificial intelligence (AI) could widen the gender pay gap in some sectors including construction, manufacturing and energy, research suggests.

AI consultancy AINigma said other industries such as logistics, utilities, private equity and the creative arts could also see an increase in the difference in pay between men and women.

But the gap could be closed in other areas including legal services, the public sector, journalism and marketing, it was suggested.

Weather outlook

Fog clears in the southeast today to leave widespread sunshine, though it will be hazy at times, with the northwest turning cloudier and wetter under brisk winds.

Western Scotland and Northern Ireland remain unsettled with rain and drizzle, while southern areas enjoy clearer, drier conditions.

Overnight it turns chilly, with fog patches forming in places under the clearer skies.