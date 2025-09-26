Used car prices rose in September by 0.2%, beating expectations – Cap HPI

Used car trade prices jumped by 0.2% on average in September, latest figures show.

New data from Cap HPI shows the month performed better than expected, with the average September (excluding Covid-hit 2020 and 2021) sitting at the -0.2% mark.

The firm reported the performance showed that the market ‘is holding up better than many expected’, adding that it helps ‘ease concerns that values might follow the sharp declines seen in Q4 in 2023’.

September’s small rise continues a trend seen throughout the year. Apart from March, every month has recorded a rise at the three-year/60,000 miles mark.

Cap HPI puts September’s rise down to ‘continued constrained supply’, particularly with cars aged between three and five years.

The data also looked at the past three months and revealed that prices at the three-year mark only slipped by 0.4% on average – stronger than the same period last year where values had fallen by 0.8%, and 5.4% better than 2023.

The firm said: ‘Many still view 2016 as the last “normal” year in the used market, and between July and October that year, values fell by 5.8% – a sharp contrast to what we’re seeing now.

‘It’s another clear sign of just how stable things have been lately.’

The highest risers in the month were cars at five years/80,000 miles, which rose by 0.3%.

Cars priced between £5,000 and £20,000 remain the most sought after, and within that superminis are the hottest used cars.

Hybrids were the best-performing fuel type, averaging a 0.5% rise, followed by diesel (0.3%) and petrol (0.2%).

Electric cars, meanwhile, were split – cars at the five-year/80,000 mark saw a 0.8% RISE, while at the one-year/10,000 mark prices FELL by 0.6%.

The strong price increases for electric cars were in the £5,000 to £15,000 bracket, showing customers are seeking out more affordable EVs.

Meanwhile, despite fears that JLR’s cyber attack would affect prices, values across all age and mileage profiles for Jaguars and Land Rovers rose thanks to JLR dealers shifting their focus to used cars, said Cap HPI.

Looking ahead, Cap HPI said: ‘The outlook for the remainder of 2025 feels far more stable and in line with what happened last year.’

September’s biggest risers at 3yrs/30k miles

1. Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Percentage rise: 6.0%

Price rise: £2,266

2. Mini Cooper (19-24) Electric

Percentage rise: 6.0%

Price rise: £750

3. Toyota Proace Verso (16-23) diesel

Percentage rise 5.1%

Price rise: £1,133

4. Vauxhall Vivaro Life (19-) diesel

Percentage rise: 5.0%

Price rise: £1,200

5. Hyundai i30 (17-22) diesel

Percentage rise: 5.0%

Price rise: £475

September’s biggest fallers at 3yrs/30k miles

1. SsangYong Korando

Percentage fall: 7.8%

Price fall: £900

2. Mercedes-Benz EQS Estate

Percentage fall: 6.9%

Price fall: £4,675

3. Polestar 3

Percentage fall: 6.7%

Price fall: £2,800

4. Mercedes-Benz EQE Estate

Percentage fall: 5.0%

Price fall: £2,288

5. Mini Convertible

Percentage fall: 5.0%

Price fall: £1,150