News

Snows Toyota to the fore as golf day raises more than £3,000 for charity

  • Dealer group Snows supported charity day at Romsey
  • Money raised funds for Guide Dogs
  • A hefty £3,390 was achieved during the event

Time 9:51 am, October 13, 2025

The team at the Toyota division of Snows Motor Group were proud to support a recent charity day at Romsey Golf Club in Hampshire.

The event, organised by David Herbert and hosted by the Eastleigh and Winchester fund-raising group for Guide Dogs, raised a hefty £3,390.

Fourball teams were invited to take part for £300 while individuals could join in for £75. Hot drinks and bacon rolls were on hand to ensure everyone was fed and watered and a raffle helped to boost the coffers.

Snows Toyota supported the day as a hole sponsor and was also headline partner, helping the Guide Dogs supporters achieve their impressive total.

As part of the dealer group’s involvement, an eye-catching Toyota Yaris Cross was on display at the event for players to inspect.

Snows represents the Japanese brand at a number of locations across the south of England, such as Hedge End, Southampton and Sarisbury Green, all in Hampshire.

A spokesperson for the Fundraising Group for Guide Dogs said: ‘We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who played, sponsored, donated and supported the golf day – you’ve helped to make a real difference.

‘We couldn’t have asked for better weather, and it was such an enjoyable day all round! Thanks to everyone’s support, we raised an amazing £3,390.

‘It costs £102,000 to support a guide dog from birth to retirement. Every penny raised really does go towards changing someone’s life.’

A Snows Toyota spokesperson said: ‘We were delighted to support the fund-raising golf day and it was great that those taking part had the chance to inspect one of the fabulous cars in the Toyota range.

‘Backing worthwhile events like this is par for the course at Snows!’

The next Guide Dogs Golf Day at Romsey Golf Club will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Advert

Car Dealer Magazine's avatar

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

More from Car Dealer...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2025

Server V2