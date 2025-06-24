Supercar and rare Clio V6 up for sale at trade prices on used car platform

Three sought-after luxury cars have gone up for sale on used car trading platform Dealerway – including a rare Renault Clio V6.

The trade-to-trade remarketing platform, built by used car dealers for the motor trade, today features three special sales for its users to bid on.

The iconic Clio V6 is joined in the daily listings by a Ferrari 488 GTB and a Mercedes G63.

The Renault Clio V6 is a 2002 model featuring the 3.0-litre Renault Sport engine. It has 227bhp and has had three owners.

Featuring the private plate ME5 OTB the car is listed for sale at £39,000.

Martin Carr, from Dealerway, said: ‘This rare hatchback comes with no reported bodywork or mechanical issues and is ready for immediate sale. It also features a clean history report, with no alerts, and a valid MOT with no advisories.’

The car is being sold by a family-owned dealership that’s been in business for more than 60 years.

Another used car dealer has listed a Ferrari 488 GTB and a Mercedes G63 on the trade site for buyers to snap up too.

The Ferrari has 29,900 miles on the clock, has four former keepers and full Ferrari service history.

The listing dealer said: ‘This is the most incredible thing I’ve ever driven, bought as I fancied something daft but as much as I love it I’m not a huge fan of the attention it receives and looking to move it on.’

The dealer describes the car as the ‘perfect summer smoker’ and has listed it at £122,500 – the car retails at £132,995.

The dealer added: ‘There’s decent margin potential and looking insane value for absolute incredible performance and an amazing spec too.

‘Will take a car or cars against it, currently looking for a new style defender and also a 992 porsche but will take anything within reason. I once traded an FF for 12 cars so try me if you’ve got a few bits you want out of.’

