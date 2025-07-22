Tesla Model 3 is fastest-selling used car in July – Auto Trader

The Tesla Model 3 is currently the UK’s fastest selling used car between three and five years old, according to data from online sales platform Auto Trader.

The premium EV has taken an average of just 17 days to sell so far in July, almost two weeks faster than the average used car.

The report also shows the market itself to be strong, with used cars on average selling in 29 days, which is a day faster than in July last year, and three days faster than the same period in 2023.

Hot on the heels of the Tesla was the Jaguar I-PACE, selling in just 18 days on average, with the petrol-powered Nissan Juke and Ford Puma, plus the electric Kia Niro, coming in joint third at 20 days in total

Electric cars are now the fastest-selling of any fuel type, taking on average 28 days to find a new home – a whole four days faster in July 2025 than the 32 days in July 2023.

The surge in consumer interest has been fuelled, in part, by the government’s Electric Car Grant, which according to Auto Trader data, resulted in the electric share of enquiries on new cars priced at £37,000 or less to double within a single day following the announcement.

As well as electric cars, the current list of fastest sellers is dominated by ‘middle-aged’ used cars. In fact, with models aged 3-5 years making up 70 per cent of July’s hottest cars. The average 5-10-year-old used car is selling in just 27 days, whilst those aged 3-5, take an average of 28 days.

Nearly new models, aged below 12 months, are lingering on forecourts the longest, taking an average of 33 days to sell, reflected in July’s current slowest selling used car; the nearly new Volkswagen Polo, which is taking an average of 50 days to sell.

Marc Palmer, Head of Strategy and Insight at Auto Trader, said: ‘The speed at which used cars sell is a strong indicator of the health of the used car market. The clear spike in electric vehicle demand this month is encouraging – whenever EVs make headlines, we consistently see a boost in consumer interest not only for new cars, but in the used EV market as well’.