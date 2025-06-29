TV star Kelsey Grammer snapped in North East supercar showroom Acklam Cars

TV actor Kelsey Grammer was photographed supercar shopping with the team at Acklam Cars this week.

Grammer, best known for his roles in Cheers and Frasier, was spotted in the Middlesborough showroom and has ties to nearby Hartlepool as his wife is from the area.

The team at Acklam Cars had photos taken with the celebrity and shared it on their social media channels.



The posts had hundreds of responses from excited followers eager to share how much they like Grammer’s work and other places he can be spotted in the area.

Car Dealer recently visited the supercar dealership and you can watch the video of the interview above.

They spoke at the time about the importance of social media, with owner Chris Andrews saying: ‘Everything is becoming social media driven.

‘We got a great design team in to redevelop the showroom, went over it again and again, and put it all together over about a year.’

Acklam has more than 80,000 subscribers on YouTube and nearly 60k followers on Instagram where they show their stock and interesting moments like this.