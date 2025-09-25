News

UK car production falls 10% in August as export volumes drop – SMMT

  • Output dipped by 10.2% in August, reveals SMMT data
  • Sharp fall in exports didn’t help sector
  • All eyes are on September’s figures to see extent of JLR cyber attack

Time 7:41 am, September 25, 2025

UK car production dropped 10% in August year-on-year, driven largely by a sharp fall in exports, according to the latest figures.

Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) were produced before the cyber attack on JLR, which is likely to affect September’s total.

Just over 37,000 cars were built in August, down by 10.2% on a year ago, following two months of growth, said the SMMT.

The number of new electric cars leaving factories accounted for 40% of total output.

Commercial vehicle production fell by 73.2% to 1,621 units, leaving combined UK vehicle production down by 18.2% in August to a total of 38,693 units, the weakest performance since 1956.

Car production for the UK market rose by 11.5% to 7,162 units but was not enough to offset a 14.2% fall in exports.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: ‘August is always a low-volume month due to planned summer maintenance, but the focus is now on September’s performance, and the likely impact of the cyber attack at Britain’s biggest automotive employer.

‘The sector is resilient, but SMMT is engaged with members and the government to understand what additional supportive measures may be needed.’

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



