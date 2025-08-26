UK’s public charging network comes in for criticism as EV drivers report hefty wait times

The UK’s public EV charging network has come under fire once again after a new survey found that two thirds of drivers have had to wait more than 10 minutes for an available device.

Data commissioned by Direct Line Motor Insurance found that 66% of EV drivers had faced significant waits to plug in to a public charger, highlighting ‘significant challenges’ with the network.

The study, which canvassed the views of 1,000 motorists, found that of the drivers who have had to wait for charging, the average delay was 22 minutes.

However, some users complained of wait times of up to two hours and a whopping 74% reported seeing public charging spots blocked by cars not plugged.

Meanwhile, a further 64% of respondents told researchers that they have found public chargers not working and 80% said that when planning UK leisure trips they look for destinations they can reach without needing to recharge en-route.

In response to the findings, Matt Pernet, head of Direct Line Motor Insurance, said: ‘Reliable and accessible charging is crucial for confidence and convenience among EV drivers.

‘These findings highlight the impact of public charging infrastructure on electric vehicle owners.

‘The summer holidays are well under way and these statistics show how many people would have planned their route based on the need to charge their vehicle.

‘For EV drivers, being prepared is crucial: plan your route, find where the charging facilities are and consider where they may be busiest.

‘Avoiding certain times of day could also be a consideration.’

Delvin Lane, chief executive of public charger company InstaVolt, added: ‘We empathise with EV drivers who experience challenges when charging.

‘Across the UK there are now more than 84,000 public charging points, with the network growing by around two new chargers every hour.’

The survey was conducted by research company Censuswide, on behalf of Direct Line, last month.