Used car dealer celebrates special anniversary after 20 years in business as a ‘one-man band’

A used car dealer has been toasting a very special anniversary after marking 20 years in business.

JA Autos in Sutton began trading way back in 2005 and has won a string of awards in the two decades since.

The firm’s success can be put down to owner Alan Harding, who runs the operation as a ‘one man band’.

And while he may not have a big team to call on, the 56-year-old says that he will not compromise when it comes to quality.

The business aims to put customers at the heart of everything it does, with each car given a thorough 93-point check prior to sale.

It is an ethos which has served JA Autos well over the years, leading to a number of honours at the Sutton Business Awards.

Reflecting on the last 20 years, Harding told Your Local Guardian: ‘We’re a small business. It’s only me here, so I’m in charge of sourcing the cars and selling the cars.

‘I started at the bottom of the industry and worked my way up to get to where I’ve got to.

‘We’re not a normal car showroom or a big franchise dealership with a sales team; it’s just me here.

‘It’s all about the customers.

‘It’s about keeping them happy, providing them with a nice car that’s good value for money.

‘Everything’s presented to the best it can be. Even though they’re used cars, we present them properly; each of them is handpicked.’

Harding has the motor trade in his blood, with his father also enjoying a long and fruitful career in the industry.

However, he insists there is no pressure on his own children to follow him into the industry, despite running JA Autos with a ‘family ethos’.

He said: ‘My dad was always in the motor trade, so that’s how I’ve fallen across and stumbled into it.

‘I think we have the ethos of a family business: trust and transparency. I always think of us as a family-run business, even though it’s just me.

‘My dad’s a bit older now and he’s retired, but in the past, he was always around to help.’

He added: ‘What’s unique about this place is that customers only have me to deal with.

‘You’re only going to see me. People can come here, sit down, have a chat; there’s no pressure. If you buy the car, you buy it, and if you don’t, then don’t worry.

‘I’ll give advice for nothing. People often come in and ask for advice. I’m always happy to sit down and try and help someone out.

‘I think that’s what makes us different.’