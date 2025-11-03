Used car dealers saw stock levels hit new high in October as demand and prices held steady

Dealers saw inventory levels hit their highest level for 2025 last month, as consumer demand and advertised prices held firm, new data shows.

Latest analysis from Motors’ Market View shows average stock levels grew 7% month-on-month from 50 to 54 units, representing a 2% rise year-on-year.

The firm said the increase was due to car supermarkets, where inventories grew 12.5% from 180 to 203 units, and franchised dealers, up 12% from 56 to 63 units.

Independents also increased, albeit marginally from 37 to 38 units.

The biggest increase in volume came from younger cars, under two years old, up 2% mont-on-month and 9% yea-on-year.

Motors also recorded a more than five-fold month-on-month increase of 75-plate listings, as pre-registered cars entered the used car market.

Stock mix by fuel type remained stable with petrol (53%), hybrid (11%) and EVs (6%) all making small gains at the expense of diesel (29%). The combined share of alternative fuel cars increased year-on-year from 14% to 17%.

More stock being available in the market had little impact on days to sell, which increased month-on-month by just one day to 32. While the average price of a used car on Motors increased 1.3% (£228) to £17,877.

Lucy Tugby, marketing director of Motors, said: ‘October’s increased average stock volumes reflect the seasonality of part-exchanges from the September plate change and end of contract fleet cars. We also tracked an influx of pre-registered 75-plate cars filtering through to used forecourts.

‘Our Market View data shows dealers continued to trade briskly in October and held firm on advertised prices, suggesting a positive start to the final quarter.’

The increase in younger vehicles resulted in nearly new cars dominating October’s top five fastest sellers.

The MG3 topped the list with hybrid models under six months selling in just 8.5 days, followed by the Fiat 600 (petrol, under six months) in 8.7 days, Vauxhall Corsa (petrol, six to 12 months) 8.8 days, MG HS (hybrid, under six months) 10.4 days and Kia Sportage (hybrid, under six months) in 11.5 days.

The most viewed used car on Motors was the Volkswagen Golf, followed by the Ford Fiesta, Ford Focus, Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Polo. While the top sellers were the Vauxhall Corsa. Nissan Qashqai, Ford Fiesta and Ford Focus.

Once again Wales was the cheapest part of the UK to buy a used car with prices averaging £14,638 and London remained the most expensive at £22,242.