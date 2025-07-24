Used van demand up nearly 10 per cent year on year, says Manheim

Demand for used vans is up by 9.3 per cent year on year despite a slowdown in the new van market, according to one of the UK’s leading auction groups.

Manheim Auction Services highlighted the increase in sales across its van auctions in Q2 2025, despite the 12.1% year-on-year downturn in new vans for the first half of 2025, reported by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The auction house believes that declining new van sales are due to slowing vehicle replacement cycles among fleets following the post-Covid rush for new vehicles, which has had the knock-on effect of reduced stock levels in the used van market.

Sale prices of used vans also increased during the quarter, with Manheim reporting a nine per cent uplift between Q1 and Q2 – its average sale price for a used van is now £8,063.

Compared with 2023, van sales at Manheim have increased by 30.2 per cent, reaching volumes not seen since before 2020.

Matthew Davock, director of commercial vehicles at Manheim UK, said: ‘There are many reasons to feel confident about today’s used commercial vehicle market.

‘While the new vehicle sector faces headwinds, the used market continues to offer a clear opportunity for buyers seeking quality, in-demand stock.

‘The feedback from buyers reflects this, as the price point of used vans combined with the challenges seen in the new market is pushing many operators to source more used vans.

‘We’re committed to delivering the best possible choice, and our expanded vendor portfolio and ongoing investment in our commercial vehicle auction programme reflect that commitment.’