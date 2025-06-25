Vehicles In Video – Personalised Video 2025

Video has become a must-have tool for dealers – helping to build trust, showcase stock, and give customers a more personal buying experience.

This year’s winner Vehicles in Video is a business that’s really made its mark, with dealers highlighting its simplicity, effectiveness and technology

The company was only set up in 2020 but it has already made an impression with dealers, previously being placed highly commended in our awards.

Founder Danny Cooksey started Vehicles in Video because he was frustrated with products that were available at the time.

CEO Matt Maley told Car Dealer: ‘We’re really honored and proud, especially being a family run business, it means a lot to us.

‘Having previously been placed as highly recommended, means that our investment and our continued push towards driving technology has really, really benefited.’

He added: ‘We’ve been fortunate enough to get a recruitment spot on recruitment. Our people are fantastic, and that then lends itself to the belief that the dealer network has within us.

‘We understand the behaviors of the dealer network and the challenges they’ve got, and we’ve really aligned our technology to assist so we make it seamless and quick to respond to inbound leads.

‘The team will be absolutely delighted when they find out about this. We’ve put so much work, effort, dedication, and that goes back to the people and products that we’ve got.

‘We’re so proud of the people that we’ve got and the culture that we’ve implemented, both within our organization and out to the dealer network.’

W: vehiclesinvideo.com

T: 0131 259 2508

E: [email protected]