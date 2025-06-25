Warrantywise – Warranties 2025

In the world of used car sales, it can only take one small thing to go wrong before you’re looking at a BIG headache.

That is where a good warranty provider comes in to make the entire process as seamless and pain-free as possible for both the retailer and the consumer.

Dealers need to know that they can rely on their warranty provider should anything go wrong – and that’s exactly what our serial Car Dealer Power award winner, Warrantywise, offers.

Respondents to our survey praised the firm’s approachable and knowledgeable staff and said that its fast claims handling and friendly support really helped the group to stand out from the crowd.

It’s feedback like that which was music to the ears of Wayne Duxbury, dealer support executive at Warrantywise, when we caught up to give him the good news.

‘We are absolutely delighted,’ he told Car Dealer. ‘This win validates all the hard work the teams have put in over the last 12 months. It really does motivate us to keep raising the bar.’

Warrantywise has now scooped this gong for an astonishing six years in a row and Duxbury said the team would be ‘excited’ to hear the news.

So what is the secret to the company’s success? For Duxbury the answer is clear – it’s all about putting dealers at the heart of everything they do.

He added: ‘It’s just about building strong relationships, relationships with dealers, that car dealers can trust.

‘We educate and support our dealers on how to position extended warranties to help them sell more vehicles.

‘It’s all about sort of profits at the end of the day and we’ve relaunched our partnership program, so we’re looking at rewarding dealers on multiple levels.’